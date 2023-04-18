New York (PIX11) It’s has been 25 years since James Cameron’s award-winning film ‘Titanic’ sailed into the hearts of audiences. Now, the new documentary ‘Ship of Dreams: Titanic Movie Diaries’ features untold stories from some of the cast of the iconic movie.

Entertainment journalist and author Nelson Aspen, who is a super fan of the ‘Titanic’ story, is part of the project. He describes ‘Titanic’ as a fascinating story that has everything in it. Fans will get to see deletes scenes, behind the scenes, and how the cast received their parts.

‘Ship of Dreams: Titanic Movie Diaries’ will be available April 15th on shipofdreamsfilm.com. There’s also podcast ‘Titanic Talk’ which features additional content.