Unregular Pizza: NYC’s most sought-after slice can’t be bought

New York City’s most sought-after pizza can’t be bought or ordered, but can only be obtained through bartering.

Meet Gabriele Lamonaca, the creator of Unregular Pizza.

Over past year, the Rome native came up with the idea to make creative, homemade pizzas in his Harlem kitchen. He started posting his unique, authentic pies on social media and soon started getting requests for personal orders.

Now, he connects with New Yorkers through his Instagram and sets up barters for his pizza, whether it’s wine, other home-cooked meals, soup or other items.

Lamonaca told PIX11 about his pizza-making skills he learned in Rome, including a crust made from flour imported from Rome that he lets leaven for 96 hours.

Head to his Unregular Pizza Instagram page to see more and find out how to try to get your hands on one of his exclusive pies.