NEW YORK (PIX11) – EMS workers attached to the FDNY handle about two-thirds of city calls, with the rest going to hospitals, private companies and volunteers. The fire department said that this year alone, there have been 121 assaults against EMS workers.

Oren Bazilary, the president of Local 2507 Uniformed EMT’s, Paramedics and Fire Inspectors, talks about the impact these attacks have had on first responders working in the field.

Watch the video player for more on this story.