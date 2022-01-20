“Unbelievably Vegan” Cookbook: Eggless French Toast

Professional Chef Charity Morgan shares one of the recipes from her debut cookbook, “Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life-Changing, Plant-Based Recipes.”

Charity shifted her focus to vegan dishes after her husband, Former NFL linebacker Derrick Morgan, swithced to a vegan diet in 2017. Morgan’s teammates on the Tennessee Titans started asking about the lunch Charity sent with him to the facility, and she eventually started making meals for more than a dozen players on the team who decided to also go vegan!

Charity talks with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about making the switch to vegan in her life, home and professional career. She also shares an easy vegan dish that everyone can make at home.

Eggless French Toast

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1¼ cups unsweetened, unflavored plant-based milk

½ cup chickpea flour

1 ripe banana, peeled

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla powder or vanilla extract

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 flax egg

Neutral oil, such as avocado or grapeseed, for greasing the griddle

8 slices bread

Optional toppings: Fresh fruit, pure maple syrup, and/or Vanilla Coco

RECIPE:

Whip In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and chickpea flour until combined.

In a large shallow bowl, smash the banana with a fork until it turns into a thick mash. Add the milk mixture, then stir in the maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and flax egg, and whisk until well combined. Let stand for 2 to 3 minutes to allow the custard to thicken.

Preheat the oven to 200°F or the warming setting.

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat. Grease the griddle with oil. When hot, dip a slice of bread into the batter and allow it to soak for 20 to 30 seconds, turning to coat both sides. Let excess batter drip off into the bowl. Griddle until lightly browned on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes total.

Transfer to the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining bread slices and batter. Serve warm with the toppings (if using).