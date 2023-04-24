NEW YORK (PIX11) — The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) the union representing most nonsupervisory educators who work in city public schools, is calling for a fair contract for its members.

Several UFT members and teachers held a rally at schools on the Upper East Side Monday, where they met with parents and handed out flyers about a survey they took about member needs.

The previous Department of Education and UFT contract expired in September and negotiations for a new contract have been ongoing since October.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew briefly stated what the union wants in the new deal.

“They want a raise, a real raise … we want to do what you hired us to do,” he said.

The mayor’s office and the Department of Education did not immediately respond to PIX11 inquiries.