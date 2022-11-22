There have been plenty of ups and downs, scandals, and drama for ‘President Hunter Franklin’ on Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval.’ Taking on the role of POTUS on the hit show is actor and musician Ed Quinn. The 30-year showbiz veteran has appeared on tv shows ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘One Day at a Time,’ ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘Mistresses’ and the Syfy fantasy series ‘Eureka.’

The multi-talented star was born to rock. His band, Ed & the Swamp Metal Allstars, has a new full-length album featuring the single ‘Freak Show Cold.’

Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ airs on BET on Tuesday nights at 9pm.