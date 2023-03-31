New York (PIX11) It’s time to rock the block again with another season. This time teams have six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate four identical 5,000-square-foot properties and it takes place in Colorado.

Ty Pennington, who is the host of the series, expresses that everything is bigger in this newest season and there is fierce competition. He loves to see people forced to create while being under pressure. Pennington admitted that judging is tough and what it comes down to is the added value.

‘Rock the Block’ airs on HGTV Monday nights and also streams on Discovery+.