April is Financial Literacy Month, a time to take a good look at your finances and decide what steps you need to take toward improving them. It is also a reminder to talk to your kids about money management so they can grow up to be financially literate adults.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro welcomed back Ty Allan Jackson to the show. Ty is a best-selling author and the creator of the character “Danny Dollar,” whose stories help kids across the country learn about money. This time Ty was joined by 12-year-old entrepreneur Eva Aquino. Eva was motivated by Ty’s books to start her own DIY jewelry business called “Girl U Rock” Jewelry. Marysol, Ty and Eva talk about financial literacy and what it takes to start a business when you’re still a kid.