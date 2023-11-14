BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two pedestrians were run over in Brooklyn less than two miles from each other and just an hour and a half apart, according to the NYPD.

A woman was hit by a 2015 GMC pickup truck while she was trying to cross 11th Avenue, police said. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 64th Street, according to authorities.

Police said there is no criminality involved and they haven’t identified the victim yet.

Then, about an hour later, a 46-year-old man was killed while crossing 37th Street in a hit-and-run, according to authorities.

Police are now looking for a Honda CRV that was traveling southbound on Fort Hamilton Parkway. A second vehicle also hit the man, but the driver may be unaware it struck him, according to authorities.

Citizen App video shows police officers shutting down the parkway with the man’s body still in the middle of the road.

Pedestrian deaths have ticked up 80% across the U.S. since 2009, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The popularity of big trucks and SUVs contributed to that because they’re proven to be more deadly for pedestrians, according to the institute.