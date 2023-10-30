BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men were found dead in an East Flatbush building after they were shot at while they allegedly argued Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. to the building on Brooklyn Avenue near Farragut Road. A 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were discovered with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the building, according to authorities.

The two men were arguing at the time when a third man intervened, police said. That’s when the third man allegedly fired at both of the men, according to authorities.

Officers found nine shell casings at the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and boots.

The NYPD hasn’t identified the victims yet.

