The ‘Liars’ are back on TV with “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” Actress, writer, and poet Zaria joins the cast as “Faran.” Her character is a dancer with dreams of performing with a top ballet company.

Most recently, Zaria was part of the cast of the Oscar-winning, short film “Two Distant Strangers.”

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” premieres on Thursday, July 28 on HBO Max with 3 episodes.