NEW YORK (PIX11) — Eganam “ÉGO” Segbefia is the Grand Central trumpeter and wants to perform commuter concerts in New York City.

Segbefia started busking at the Grand Central Shuttle train station in 2015 as a member of MTA’s Music Under New York program. Since then he has performed at notable venues including The Greene Space, the Cathedral of St. John The Divine, Carnegie Hall, and The Connaught in London.

Watch the video player for more.