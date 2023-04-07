New York (PIX11) Horror film ‘Summoning Sylvia’ has been receiving positive reviews from audiences, even receiving a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It follows four best friends who go on a weekend getaway to a haunted house. ‘Dash & Lily’ actor Troy Iwata takes on the role of Reggie in the film.

Troy shared that this movie was written during the pandemic. The cast and crew shot it in 19 days. He says the film is more spooky and fun than scary. Iwata wanted the movie to depict queer friendship and joy.

‘Summoning Sylvia’ is available in theatres and On Demand.