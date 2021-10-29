Trick-or-treating safety tips for Halloween during COVID

Safety is always top of mind for parents as their kids prepare to head out trick-or-treating on Halloween, especially this year as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this month said that families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year, especially for kids and parents who are vaccinated.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was live in Queens with some spooky and safe ways to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

COVID SAFETY

A New York pediatrician, Dr. Arunima Agarwal, offered Forbes the following list of things to do to keep kids COVID safe during trick or treating or gathering for Halloween parties.

Stay outdoors when at all possible

All kids should wear a cloth mask while out and about

Adults are, as ever, recommended to be vaccinated and wear a mask

Offer hand sanitizer to all

Go out with a group of people you normally socialize with

It’s important to note that costume masks and cloth masks should not be worn together

Forbes also reported that kids should ask homeowners to place individually wrapped candy into their trick or treat bags, rather than reach into a bowl of candy. Kids also should (try) and wait to eat their candy until they get home to wash their hands before digging into that first piece.

The CDC, of course, recommends children and adults alike refrain from eating too much junk food and sweets during the holiday season. Instead, they say parents should offer plenty of fruits and vegetables and make sure their household gets plenty of sleep to ensure healthy lifestyles.

STREET SAFETY

In general, adults are reminded to go trick or treating with any children under 12 and to bring flashlights and other visibility-enhancing items to keep your group safe.

As always, any candy that appears already opened or tampered with should be tossed in the trash.

Check out this document for more Halloween safety tips.