NEW YORK (PIX11) – Cities and towns in the tri-state area are preparing for the upcoming winter storm expected to hit this weekend.

It has been over 690 days since New York City has seen any major snowfall, according to PIX11 meteorologists. The last recorded major snowfall in Central Park was on Feb. 13, 2022.

The city is expected to get mostly rain, while some areas north and west will be seeing snow.

Officials across different areas said they’re preparing for the storm by getting the plows ready, heading to the salt barns to load up and pre-treating roads that can turn into icy danger zones.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents, according to officials.

Some businesses bank on the snowfall, though. Campgaw Mountain Ski Area has seven slopes that are ready for a nice coating of snow to bring out all the skiers, boarders and snow tubers.