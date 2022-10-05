This fall footwear is comfortable and versatile. Trends include clogs, loafers, ankle boots, and anything with a lug heel according to style expert Dawn Del Russo. Check out some of her picks for autumn 2022.
Loafers
–Aerosoles Army Green Lace Up Loafers $135
–MIA Dalilah White Platform Lug Sole Loafers $69.99
-H&M Chunky Buckle Black Loafers $34.99
Clogs
–Naot Suede Clogs $159.95
–Evereve Kork-Ease Black Heel Clogs $150
–Fit Flop Shuv Leather CLogs $150
–Chooka Classic Heel Sand Clogs $60
Boots
–Eloquii Two Tone Chunky Heel Boots $149.95
–Aldo Patent Platform Boots $109.99
–Nina Stretch Sock Boots with Crystals $118.30