This fall footwear is comfortable and versatile. Trends include clogs, loafers, ankle boots, and anything with a lug heel according to style expert Dawn Del Russo. Check out some of her picks for autumn 2022.

Loafers

–Aerosoles Army Green Lace Up Loafers $135

–MIA Dalilah White Platform Lug Sole Loafers $69.99

-H&M Chunky Buckle Black Loafers $34.99

Clogs

–Naot Suede Clogs $159.95

–Evereve Kork-Ease Black Heel Clogs $150

–Fit Flop Shuv Leather CLogs $150

–Chooka Classic Heel Sand Clogs $60

Boots

–Eloquii Two Tone Chunky Heel Boots $149.95

–Aldo Patent Platform Boots $109.99

–Nina Stretch Sock Boots with Crystals $118.30

