Travel outlook: Air traffic surpasses pre-pandemic levels for first time

The TSA just announced that airline travel on Thursday surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with more than 2.1 million people screened at airport security across the country in one day.

The spike in travel has led to a list of issues, including long lines at security, increased traffic on the road and rising gas prices.

Our go-to travel expert Gabe Saglie from TravelZoo.com joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about Fourth of July travel, airport staffing and lines, rental car issues and more.