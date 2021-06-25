Travel expert talks new Netflix show ‘World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

NEW YORK — Everyone can use a proper vacation after the past year and a half.

If you’re looking for some amazing inspiration, Netflix has the show for you.

It’s called “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” and it definitely lives up to that name.

A trio of hosts takes viewers to some of the most mind-blowing rental spots around the world. From tree houses to houseboats, affordable to luxurious, the show has it all.

It debuted earlier this month and quickly made the top 10 list of shows watched in the country.

One of the lucky hosts of the show, travel expert Jo Franco, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the show and what tips she has for those looking for something for their post-pandemic getaway.