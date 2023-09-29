NEW YORK (PIX11) – Transit officials are dispatching pumps to subway stations as New York City gets hit with heavy rain on Friday.

New Yorkers know all too well what happens when downpours are in the forecast – the subway could potentially flood, creating a travel nightmare.

A video from September 2021 shows water gushing into the subway at the 28th Street station during Hurricane Ida. Commuters are seen still standing on the platform, waiting for the train.

This coastal storm is expected to bring heavy downpours which could lead to flash flooding. The subway system is at risk due to the inclement weather, especially when the ground is already saturated from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Meteorologists said almost 9 inches of rain has fallen at Central Park this month so far. This coastal storm could break into the top 10 for the wettest September on record.

The head of the MTA, Janno Leiber, said the agency is prepared.

“Commuter railroads will have crews prepositioned with all the equipment on hand to manage the weather events of this kind. Chainsaws for down trees, there are always down trees that come onto the tracks, supplies for replacing the damaged utility poles… making sure that all the crossing gates at the great crossings are functioning and so on,” he said.

The Long Island Rail Road specifically will have extra coverage at the Jamaica control center. The train service is also working with the Coast Guard to monitor certain areas prone to flooding and watching bridges for closures, which will be a game-time decision, according to the MTA.

Transit officials said they’re also watching the Hudson line along the Metro North, where equipment and contractors are already in position.

As for bridges and tunnels, wind conditions are a major concern. Officials said speed limits will be lowered when necessary.