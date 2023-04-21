New York (PIX11) Earth Day 2023 is upon us and it is never too late to teach kids the importance of recycling. Senior editor of ‘The Toy Insider’ Madeleine Buckley shares with PIX11’s Craig Treadway and Hazel Sanchez some earth friendly toys.

LEGO CITY RECYCLING TRUCK

(LEGO)

● Caring for the

environment is fun with this

LEGO City Recycling Truck

building set complete with a

recycling center setting.

● Kids can activate the

tipping platform to empty the

recycling containers into the

truck and raise the truck’s flatbed

for offloading.

● Includes three minifigures.

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $29.99

● Available: LEGO, Major Retailers

CRAFT-TASTIC NATURE SCAVENGER HUNT JOURNAL

(PLAYMONSTER)

● Experience the magic of nature with Scavenger Hunt

Journal!

● Kids can go outside and collect natural ingredients, then

add them to their journal using stickers.

● The journal has 32 pages full of nature-inspired fun to get

kids out exploring nature.

● Kids can look around nature for the materials to fill their

journals, and learn a little about the world around them in the

process.

● Ages: 6+

● MSRP: $19.99

● Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Fred Meyer

KODAK CORK PUZZLES (CRA-Z-ART)

● This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle is made of soft

cork.

● It’s soft to the touch, the fit is unbelievably

satisfying and the pieces are thick!

● Kodak Cork puzzles are 100% recyclable and FSC

certified which ensures that products come from

responsibly managed forests that provide environmental,

social, and economic benefits.

● Ages: 9+

● MSRP: $15.99

● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

SUSTAINABLY SOFT FRIENDS (GUND)

● GUND’s first collection of sustainably soft friends is

sourced from 100% recycled materials.

● Each plush is made with ultra-soft recycled plush, fill, and

sustainable packaging.

● Each plush comes from 10 recycled plastic bottles.

● The collection is part of Spin Master’s Playsponsible

initiative, focused on responsibly delivering the joy of play to

children and families.

● Choose from Roise Bunny, Clove Bear, and Bay Puppy.

● Ages: 0+

● MSRP: $20

● Available: GUND.com, Amazon

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC BUTTERFLY GROWING KIT (BLUE

MARBLE)

● Kids can build the perfect butterfly habitat in the

included mesh enclosure with see-through lid!

● Kids can decorate the feeder with the included stickers,

and get ready to watch one of nature’s most exciting

metamorphoses.

● With this kit, kids will receive a voucher for five baby

caterpillars.

● Kids can see nature in action as the caterpillars grow

and eventually encase themselves into their chrysalises.

● The caterpillars develop inside until finally emerging as

beautiful Painted Lady butterflies!

● The full-color Learning Guide in this kit teaches kids all about the butterfly life cycle, with a

poster for documenting their own caterpillars’ progress!

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $16.99

● Available: Amazon

SOLAR RACE CAR (THAMES & KOSMOS)

● This sleek, compact race car harnesses the energy from the sun to

power an electric motor that really gets it moving!

● With only 22 parts and an easy, snap-together design kids don’t

need anything else except a pair of diagonal cutters to assemble the car.

● This unique race car demonstrates the basic principles of solar

photovoltaics in a straightforward way.

● Kids can read about how solar cells work and real solar cars in the

manual.

● Total build time is less than 15 minutes, with plastic pieces that are

durable and easy to snap.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $15.95

● Available: Amazon, specialty retailers