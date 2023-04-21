New York (PIX11) Earth Day 2023 is upon us and it is never too late to teach kids the importance of recycling. Senior editor of ‘The Toy Insider’ Madeleine Buckley shares with PIX11’s Craig Treadway and Hazel Sanchez some earth friendly toys.
LEGO CITY RECYCLING TRUCK
(LEGO)
● Caring for the
environment is fun with this
LEGO City Recycling Truck
building set complete with a
recycling center setting.
● Kids can activate the
tipping platform to empty the
recycling containers into the
truck and raise the truck’s flatbed
for offloading.
● Includes three minifigures.
● Ages: 5+
● MSRP: $29.99
● Available: LEGO, Major Retailers
CRAFT-TASTIC NATURE SCAVENGER HUNT JOURNAL
(PLAYMONSTER)
● Experience the magic of nature with Scavenger Hunt
Journal!
● Kids can go outside and collect natural ingredients, then
add them to their journal using stickers.
● The journal has 32 pages full of nature-inspired fun to get
kids out exploring nature.
● Kids can look around nature for the materials to fill their
journals, and learn a little about the world around them in the
process.
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $19.99
● Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Fred Meyer
KODAK CORK PUZZLES (CRA-Z-ART)
● This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle is made of soft
cork.
● It’s soft to the touch, the fit is unbelievably
satisfying and the pieces are thick!
● Kodak Cork puzzles are 100% recyclable and FSC
certified which ensures that products come from
responsibly managed forests that provide environmental,
social, and economic benefits.
● Ages: 9+
● MSRP: $15.99
● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target
SUSTAINABLY SOFT FRIENDS (GUND)
● GUND’s first collection of sustainably soft friends is
sourced from 100% recycled materials.
● Each plush is made with ultra-soft recycled plush, fill, and
sustainable packaging.
● Each plush comes from 10 recycled plastic bottles.
● The collection is part of Spin Master’s Playsponsible
initiative, focused on responsibly delivering the joy of play to
children and families.
● Choose from Roise Bunny, Clove Bear, and Bay Puppy.
● Ages: 0+
● MSRP: $20
● Available: GUND.com, Amazon
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC BUTTERFLY GROWING KIT (BLUE
MARBLE)
● Kids can build the perfect butterfly habitat in the
included mesh enclosure with see-through lid!
● Kids can decorate the feeder with the included stickers,
and get ready to watch one of nature’s most exciting
metamorphoses.
● With this kit, kids will receive a voucher for five baby
caterpillars.
● Kids can see nature in action as the caterpillars grow
and eventually encase themselves into their chrysalises.
● The caterpillars develop inside until finally emerging as
beautiful Painted Lady butterflies!
● The full-color Learning Guide in this kit teaches kids all about the butterfly life cycle, with a
poster for documenting their own caterpillars’ progress!
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $16.99
● Available: Amazon
SOLAR RACE CAR (THAMES & KOSMOS)
● This sleek, compact race car harnesses the energy from the sun to
power an electric motor that really gets it moving!
● With only 22 parts and an easy, snap-together design kids don’t
need anything else except a pair of diagonal cutters to assemble the car.
● This unique race car demonstrates the basic principles of solar
photovoltaics in a straightforward way.
● Kids can read about how solar cells work and real solar cars in the
manual.
● Total build time is less than 15 minutes, with plastic pieces that are
durable and easy to snap.
● Ages: 8+
● MSRP: $15.95
● Available: Amazon, specialty retailers