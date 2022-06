Bashir Salahuddin is a multi-hyphenate performer whose work has been recognized by many critics. However, as the actor, writer, producer, director explains…being in a Tom Cruise blockbuster is a very different situation.

Salahuddin’s most recent work has been in front and behind the camera in ‘South Side’ and ‘Sherman’s Showcase.’ He now stars as ‘Hondo’ in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’