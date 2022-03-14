THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — In this grand public space, you can almost hear the music of Broadway. Instead, it’s the piano stylings of Tony Award-winning set designer and world-renowned architect David Rockwell.

The space lies within the heart of New York’s Theater District, in the Civilian Hotel, designed by Rockwell, a brick-and-mortar love letter to his two passion. Smitten with the theater when he was young and further inspired with colorful public spaces by his family’s move from Deal, New Jersey to Guadalajara, Mexico, Rockwell has always considered architecture a grand production. He says he designed the Civilian Hotel with the audience experience in mind.

He was already a well-established architect developing stunning designs, but at the turn of the millennium, he turned to creating the stage look for Broadway shows like “ The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Tootsie,” “Kinky Boots,” “Hairspray” and the musical “She Loves Me”, for which he won a Tony Award.

In the hotel’s main floor bar, a massive glass case holds some of the tools of the trade, set models from past and current Broadway shows, used by cast and crew to bring the full-scale experience to the stage.

Take a trip downstairs to the restaurant, and you’ll find even more Broadway art. The wall sconces are etched with illustrations depicting each of the 41 Broadway theaters, and in the blue room, where we spoke, cases full of memorabilia from past and present shows, line a cozy space for drinks and conversation.

David Rockwell says the spaces in the hotel are choreographed so it’s very much like a dance to get from one space to another.

Even a trip to the rooms feels like a journey backstage. The opening of each of the 203 rooms feels like the opening of a curtain where the city itself is center stage. With costume design renderings from shows adorning the walls, the stage is never far from the mind. Of all the restaurants, hotels and museums he’s designed, Rockwell calls this one a personal dream come true.