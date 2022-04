NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tony Award winner Rae Allen died at the age of 95.

A New Yorker through and through, she was born in Brooklyn in 1926 and studied drama at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Greenwich Village. The veteran performer is known for her performances in “Sopranos” and “Damn Yankees.”

She died of natural causes in her sleep.

