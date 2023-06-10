New York (PIX11) The Broadway production of ‘New York, New York’ continues to leave audiences in amazement with their relatable story. It follows a group of New Yorkers as they chase their dreams in music, love, and money. The production has received 9 Tony Award nominations.

Tony-nominated actor Colton Ryan is staying busy with ‘New York, New York’ and enjoying his time as ‘Jimmy Doyle.’ Colton believes the show captures the stories of struggling New Yorkers and called it a love letter in a way. Ryan hopes the audience can be proud of it.

‘New York, New York’ is playing now at St. James Theatre. For tickets and information visit newyorknewyorkbroadway.com.