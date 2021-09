NEW YORK — The Tony Awards are back this Sunday and one of the most-nominated Broadway shows this year is “Jagged Little Pill” featuring singer and actress Celia Rose Gooding.

She’s up for a Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, but first she chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.

The New York native shared how she’s feeling about the nomination and how she’d react to winning, plus more about the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s classic album.