Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez is showing the same commitment in acting as he did to his long sports career. He stars in the new Spectrum/Paramount TV show LONG SLOW EXHALE which premiered on April 4 and runs for a month with 12 episodes. Gonzalez plays a former football player/father to the lead actress in the series. His character has an emotional arc, as he suffers from a medical condition, which is allowing Tony to show a whole new side of himself as an actor.

