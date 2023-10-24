New York (PIX11) Actor, singer, and entrepreneur Tony Danza is a man who wears many hats. Danza also has a passion for giving back. Following a recent successful benefit event for cerebral palsy, Tony will have his first show with his non-profit The Stars of Tomorrow Project which features a teen acting program.

He will host a special fundraising performance for the organization, ‘Tony Danza and The Stars of Tomorrow’ benefit show will feature some local students.

The curtain rises for this one-time only event on Thursday October 26, 2023. For information visit starsoftomorrowproject.com.