NEW YORK — Four superstar athletes joined together to create a one-of-a-kind media company, TOGETHXR.

Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel started the business to sharpen the focus on women’s sports coverage, but that is only part of what they do. TOGETHXR also highlights lifestyle, fashion and culture.

TOGETHXR chief content officer Jessica Robertson joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about what folks can expect.