‘To What Remains’: How one team continues search for MIAs

We remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for America — our veterans.

However, there are an astounding 82,000 service people who have been considered “Missing in Action” since World War II. No one knows where their bodies may be.

There’s a new documentary about a group trying to find the MIAs.

The small team, called Project Recover, is dedicated to searching the oceans and remote areas for those missing.

Co-founder of Project Recover Dr. Pat Scannon spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the documentary “To What Remains” which follows the team during their search.

“To What Remains” premieres in theaters on Dec. 10.

