It may be time to get into a carpool as we continue to see the pinch at the pump.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.61, 90 cents more than last year.

And here in New York, we’re paying $3.80 A gallon, almost a dollar more than a year ago.

An increase in gas demand, along with the conflict in Ukraine, and reduction in supply is causing the price increases. But there are things we can do to save money while filling up. Consumer finance expert, Andrea Woroch has tips to help us save money the next time we head to the gas station.

