NEW YORK (PIX11) — It may be time to start carpooling as we continue to see the pinch at the pump.

The national average price per gallon of gas is $3.61, which is 90 cents more than last year, according to AAA. New Yorkers are paying $3.80 per gallon, almost a dollar more than a year ago.

An increase in gas demand with a reduction in the supply are causing prices to increase, but there are some things you can do to save money. Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch joined PIX11 Morning News to offer some tips on how to save at the pump. Watch the video player above for more on this story.