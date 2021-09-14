In the age of social media, making personal connections has been more challenging than ever.
While many of us may be confident behind a screen, in-person relationships may be awkward for some.
We’re talking that interaction with your boss, a room full of people you don’t know, or even when you’re out on a date. How do you make a real connection?
Rachel DeAlto communications and relationship expert and author of the new book, “Relatable: How To Connect with Anyone, Anywhere, even if it Scares You” is going to help us make meaningful connections with everyone in the room!
Tips to make meaningful connections with anyone
In the age of social media, making personal connections has been more challenging than ever.