Tips to make meaningful connections with anyone

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Facebook has internal data showing Instagram is having a negative impact on teenage users, specifically girls, which first surfaced in a new report in The Wall Street Journal.

"In one study of teens in the U.S. and U.K., Facebook found that more than 40% of Instagram users who reported feeling 'unattractive' said the feeling began on the app," the article reads. "About a quarter of the teens who reported feeling 'not good enough' said the feeling started on Instagram. Many also said the app undermined their confidence in the strength of their friendships."