Tips to improve your brain health

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — More than a year into the pandemic, and the adjustments we have all had to make to our lives have also certainly affected our minds. 

Many may find themselves forgetting things or feeling like they’re in a general fog.

It’s Brain Awareness Week, and that means it’s time to shift our focus to actively participate in activities to help boost our minds. Nutrition Expert and Author of “What to Eat When You Want to Get Pregnant” Dr. Nicole Avena offered tips on how to improve our brain health.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap