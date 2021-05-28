For many of us, so much changed in the last year, including our friendships. While some may have flourished, others fell to the wayside. The culprit? Neglect.
Joining us now is Jason Harris, an advertising executive with a who’s, who of clients including Ben and Jerry’s and Peloton and the best selling author of “The Soulful Art of Persuasion.” Jason has four tips that we need to do every week in order to keep those friendships and co-worker connections flourishing.
Tips to foster friendships and co-worker relationships
