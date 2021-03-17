Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

NEW YORK — Saturday is International Day of Happiness. The global celebration began in 2021 when the U.N. General Assembly held its first conference of happiness.
After the conference, a resolution was made, marking March 20 as the International Day of Happiness.
This year’s message is “Keep Calm. Stay Wise. Be Kind.”
Best-selling author, international speaker and spirit junkie Gabby Bernstein spoke to PIX11 to help get us in a better state of mind for the occasion, including listening to songs that put you in a good mood.
3 Songs That Put Gabby Bernstein in a Good Mood
- “Confident” – Demi Lovado
- “Raise Your Glass” – Pink
- “Titanium” – David Guetta/Sia
3 Ways To Celebrate International Day of Happiness
- Do something kind for someone else.
- Choose a positive affirmation that makes you feel good and say it throughout the day.
- Be playful and have some fun!