Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

NEW YORK — Saturday is International Day of Happiness. The global celebration began in 2021 when the U.N. General Assembly held its first conference of happiness.

After the conference, a resolution was made, marking March 20 as the International Day of Happiness.

This year’s message is “Keep Calm. Stay Wise. Be Kind.”

Best-selling author, international speaker and spirit junkie Gabby Bernstein spoke to PIX11 to help get us in a better state of mind for the occasion, including listening to songs that put you in a good mood.

3 Songs That Put Gabby Bernstein in a Good Mood

  • Confident” – Demi Lovado
  • “Raise Your Glass” – Pink
  • “Titanium” – David Guetta/Sia

3 Ways To Celebrate International Day of Happiness

  • Do something kind for someone else.
  • Choose a positive affirmation that makes you feel good and say it throughout the day.
  • Be playful and have some fun! 

