NEW YORK — The financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is having a greater impact on one generation, millennials.

A recent survey by Creditcard.com revealed that 56% of millennials have found themselves going into more debt since March of 2020, and 55% of them said it’s directly related to the pandemic.

Founder of Zero-Based Budget Cindy Zuniga spoke to PIX11 News and offered some tips on how people can tackle their debt and get the best rates.