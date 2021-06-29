Tips for women reentering the workforce post-pandemic

NEW YORK — The pandemic put a really heavy strain on women in the workforce.

The latest statistics show 1.8 million fewer women were employed in May 2021 compared to February 2020, before COVID-19 swept across the country.

As more companies start to bring employees back to the office, where does that leave women looking to reenter the workforce?

Leadership coach and best-selling author Samantha Ettus joined the PIX11 Morning News to offer some advice.

And you can check out Ettus’ book, “The Pie Life: A Guilt-Free Recipe For Success and Satisfaction,” wherever books are sold.