Many students with strong G.P.A’s, loads of extracurricular activities, high test scores, and other academic achievements did not get into top schools this year. The trend was highlighted in a recent Wall Street Journal article as college applications have increased, PIX11’s Marysol Castro looked into who is getting accepted and why?

She talked with Danny Ruderman, the author of “Top 100 Answers To Your College Admission Questions,” about the changes students face with college admissions today, and some tips to give them an edge when applying for colleges in the fall.