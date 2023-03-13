NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tinder, a popular dating app, launched a new dictionary to help older singles navigate the platform.

Phrases such as “breadcrumbing,” “icks” and “kittenphishing” are commonly used words on the app that some users may be unfamiliar with. “Breadcrumbing” is low-level flirting and “icks” are turn-offs. “Kittensphising” is a lower form of catfishing.

A new survey found that 62% of singles 18 to 25 years old feel that they speak a different language than older singles when it comes to dating, according to Tinder.