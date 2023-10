New York (PIX11) TikTok personality Emma Norton is a woman with many passions. During the pandemic, she decided to showcase her love for makeup, storytelling, dancing, and acting on social media. This led to her making over 1,000 videos and generating 9 million followers.

The pandemic made her look for a creative outlet. The self-taught makeup artist wanted to free herself from negativity. Emma has fun being able to transform into anything she wants.