New York (PIX11) Actress Tiffan Borelli takes audiences back in time on stage when she performs as legendary actress and singer Doris Day. ‘Doris Day: My Secret Love’ is an off-Broadway production that touches on the late star’s life including relationships, marriages, family, and history.

Borelli did her research on Doris because she wanted to get the role right. She feels her music speaks to people.

‘Doris Day: My Secret Love’ runs through Sunday October 29, 2023. For tickets visit emergingartiststheatre.org.