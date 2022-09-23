Actor Pej Vahdat is everywhere and we’re loving it. From currently starring in the final season of The CW drama “Dynasty,” to working alongside Kevin Bacon on Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” to FX’s head-turning espionage thriller “The Old Man.”
