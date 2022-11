Following up the highly successful ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming,’ comes a new film to get folks in the holiday spirit. The new 2 hour movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving on Walton Mountain in 1934.

Logan Shroyer, who stars as ‘John Boy,’ talks about reprising the role and his plans for the holiday. Shroyer recently wrapped the hit series ‘This Is Us.’

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving premieres Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 8pm on PIX11.