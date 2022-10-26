New York (PIX11) The legendary Jamaican reggae-fusion group Third World is closing in on 5 decades in the music industry and does not plan on stopping. Stephen “Cat” Coore shares how the band hast lasted nearly 50 years. Coore plans on getting his band mates back in the studio and also on the road.

The ‘Now That We Found Love’ group will be performing in NYC for the Issa Trust Foundation. For The Children Gala will be at Sony Hall November 12th. The proceeds will go to the Issa Trust Foundation to help build a health center for children in Jamaica.