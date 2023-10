New York (PIX11) For the 35th year, NewFest brings the LGBTQ+ Film Festival with lineup loaded with world premieres. It was founded in 1988 to showcase authentic representation and also create a space for the community to come together. NewFest executive director David Hatkoff stops by PIX11 to go over what can people expect such as movies, shows, and awards.

The Festival runs from October 12 – 24, 2023. For tickets and information, visit newfest.org.