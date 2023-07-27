New York (PIX11) With the recent release of the ‘Barbie’ film, we’re seeing just how much of a Barbie world we’re living in. The love for the famous doll has been going on for more than five decades. PIX11 caught up Linda Levine, a longtime collector and the co-chair of 2023 National Barbie Doll Convention. She shared her story and connection with Barbie.

And these dolls can be quite profitable. They continue to go up in value regardless of the new movie. Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, explains how collecting can truly pay off.