New York (PIX11) Ty Simpkins is no stranger to the big screen. At the age of 21, he has generated an impressive resume. His credits includes the blockbuster franchises ‘Ironman 3’ and ‘Jurassic World.’ Now, the star’s latest film ‘The Whale’ has created quite a buzz in the film world.

‘The Whale’ follows ‘Charlie’ an obese English teacher, played by Brendan Fraser, as he tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one more shot at redemption. Ty describes his character ‘Thomas’ as a missionary who’s trying to spread his truth. He also says he’s a sweet guy trying find his way in the world. He expressed how excited he was to land the role and work with Brendan Fraser and director Darren Aronofsky.

‘The Whale’ releases in select theater in NY and LA on December 9th and opens nationwide December 21, 2022.