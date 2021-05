Award-winning actor David Oyelowo spoke with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about his new film, “The Water Man” and his first time directing.

Oyelowo also stars in the fantastical drama alongside Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Maria Bello and more.

“The Water Man” is thrilling and is sure to entertain the whole family.

“The Water Man” is out now in theaters, OnDemand and on digital platforms.