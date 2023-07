New York (PIX11) Seafood lovers may want to check out Long Island when Dan’s Clambake event comes to Montauk. Christopher Watts, executive chef of Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, will be on hand serving up a feast for guests. They can expect grilled lobsters, caviar, mashes potatoes, ribs, and other dishes. Watts brought in one of the dishes for Dan and Hazel to try out.

For information on the event visit danstaste.com.