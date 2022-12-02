NEW YORK (PIX11) – Arguably one of the best parts of the holiday season in New York City is the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

This year’s 82-foot-tall Norway spruce was from upstate New York in Warren County. When the holiday tree is lit up each year, you can be certain people will be there – and that includes the “Tree Ladies.”

Every year, Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning.

